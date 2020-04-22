CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Showers and storms come to an end as the energy moves to the east. Thursday looks like a generally quiet day. While an isolated shower is possible the majority of us will not see additional rainfall until Friday. Showers develop and continue into early Saturday. After highs in the 70s today we cool for the weekend back into the 50s. Have a good night and stay healthy!
Showers/storms end tonight, cooler Thursday
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Wed 5:43 PM, Apr 22, 2020