Showers wind down this afternoon, but cloudiness sticks around

A batch of showers continues to head southeast and will gradually move out through the early afternoon. Even after the showers end, a lot of cloudiness will be around. Plan on temperatures mainly in the 50s over rain-cooled areas, with lower to middle 60s for those who don't receive rainfall. Tonight, areas of patchy fog may occur as the air goes calm late.

Tomorrow, plan on a decent day overall with lower to middle 70s common. By Thursday and Friday, a warm front will be parked across the Midwest, which tends to lead to stormy nights, but mostly dry days. You may be reaching for the A/C for the first time this season on Thursday afternoon as highs climb to the 80s with dew points in the 60s.