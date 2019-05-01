Showers tonight, but dry weaher is ahead

We have dealt with clouds today and now some rain is possible. Overnight the next system moves toward the state. Scattered showers are possible overnight into the morning hours of our Thursday. Clouds will be hard to get rid of during the day, but the later we get on Thursday, the more breaks that develop. Friday should be a primarily dry day with highs in the 50s. Saturday the weather gets even better with more sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Don’t get too excited, however, as showers and storms return to the Sunday forecast. Have a great night!