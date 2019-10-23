Showers likely this evening, cloudy overnight

A few light showers have passed through the central portions of Eastern Iowa this afternoon, a complex moving in from the west looks to impact the northern portions of our area throughout the rest of the evening.

Showers look to end before midnight, but clouds will hang out throughout the overnight hours. Lows drop into the mid-30s overnight.

Cooler tomorrow with highs only reaching the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Temperature Friday morning will be chilly in the 20s, but we rebound nicely in the afternoon in the 50s with lots of sunshine.

A dry weekend ahead with temperatures staying in the 50s.

By the middle of next week, a system could bring a chance of a rain and snow mix to the area and very cold air by Halloween.