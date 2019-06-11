Showers return, but they won't be heavy

Clouds have come into our sky, although we'll probably see some breaks in them every so often during the afternoon. An isolated shower remains possible, mainly in northern Iowa. Highs are in the 70s today.

Showers and a few thunderstorms become more likely Tuesday night.

Tonight, showers become likely and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. The chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm continues tomorrow. It appears the main times will be early in the day as the cold front passes, then again during the afternoon as isolated showers try to pop up. Total rainfall should be under a half-inch. Northwest winds gust as high as 30 mph in the afternoon and evening, and it'll be a cool day with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday starts with crisp 40s with afternoon highs near 70. Quiet weather lasts until Saturday when the next rain chance comes.