Showers tonight in advance of a cooldown

A well-advertised cool down is coming our way tonight. We have been talking about it for the past two weeks. Colder than normal conditions stay with us through the month of May. The issue with our cold Friday night is the fact that temperatures will get to 32 or below. This will cause frost or a freeze in many locations. Early spring planters and greenhouses make sure you protect the tender vegetation during this time. Mother’s day also remains chilly and with a shower chance. Have a good night and stay healthy!