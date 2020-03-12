Showers possible today along with gusty wind

Today is still on track to be the mildest day of the week, however, it's also still on track to have the highest wind gusts.

Our cold front is off to our west currently and as it moves east, some scattered showers will probably develop. Plan on temperatures to be well into the 50s to lower 60s, then sharply fall by late afternoon as the cold front blows through.

Along and just behind that front, the wind may gust as high as 40mph. Wind chills by tomorrow morning will be in the upper teens north to lower 20s south.

This chilly air will hang on for the weekend and there is still a chance of snow for mainly far southern Iowa on Saturday.

