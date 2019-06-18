Showers possible today

Plan on another day in the 70s area-wide, though the coolest readings will be confined to areas where the clouds stay thickest this morning. We are watching a batch of rain west of I-35 that is moving very slowly to the east. The environment over eastern Iowa supports some sustainment of rain, thus we'll continue on with the chance of rain for the morning over northern Iowa and during mainly the afternoon and evening for Cedar Rapids and points south.

The actual low pressure system itself will move to the east tonight into tomorrow spreading a good chance of rain with it. Dubuque will probably only get about a tenth of an inch, if that. However, locations farther south will pick up considerably more, possibly over one inch over extreme southeast Iowa.

Thursday, we remain dry and quiet.

From Friday onward, the pattern is rather chaotic with daily storm chances and very high humidity. Depending on where storm complexes track, eventual river flooding could again be an issue going into next week.