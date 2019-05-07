Showers move in over the south half this afternoon

Temperatures will be on the cool side today as clouds remain thick ahead of our next system. Locations along and south of I-80 will stand the best chance of rain during the afternoon hours with everyone at risk tonight through Wednesday night.

This low pressure system is a slow mover, with plenty of moisture to work with. Rainfall amounts are still on track to be in the 1-2" range with isolated higher amounts approaching 3". The key to any river impacts will be where the axis of heaviest rain occurs.

It'll move out sometime later Thursday morning, leaving us dry the rest of the week. Mother's Day weekend will feature a cold front with only isolated activity possible Saturday night. Mother's Day itself has the potential to be on the cool side with early indications that our northeast zone may not break 60 degrees.