Showers move in later on Friday

We should avoid the rain overnight into Friday morning. However, showers gradually spread northward in the afternoon and evening. Highs return to the lower 50s. Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday, and a few thunderstorms are also possible Saturday. Highs should be near 60. While the severe weather threat looks low, we'll watch it in case temperatures get warmer than expected. Rainfall amounts may be around a half-inch.

The wind also is going to be fairly strong and gusty this weekend, sometimes gusting up around 40 mph. Temperatures next week should be seasonable for the end of March into early April, mainly in the 50s.