Showers move in for most, but amounts light

Rain seems like a pretty good bet for much of eastern Iowa today, but amounts should be generally 0.25" or less. Showers will end by mid- to late-afternoon, leaving partly cloudy skies behind. Temperatures reach the mid 50s to around 60 today. Tomorrow looks a little warmer with a noticeable breeze, and highs in the low to mid 60s. A few showers and storms are possible late tomorrow night into early Monday, signaling the arrival of cooler air for the start of the week. Temperatures rebound toward Wednesday before another shot of cooler air to start off next weekend.