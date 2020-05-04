Showers move in, as does cool weather

Clouds thicken through the afternoon, although most of the showers will wait until this evening. Southern Iowa could get in on light rain sooner than elsewhere, though. Highs are a little cool today, getting to near 60. Showers are likely overnight and will remain scattered around the area on Tuesday, ending by Tuesday night. Plan on total rainfall around a half-inch or less. Tuesday will also be a chilly day with highs struggling to hit 50 degrees, which is nearly 20 degrees below normal.

While the rest of the week dries out, the weather stays cool for early May. Highs stay in the 50s to around 60. We're also watching for a high potential of a widespread frost or freeze late this week, especially Friday night into Saturday morning.