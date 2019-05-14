Showers likely today, but not for everyone

Temperatures will be a challenge today as we watch a rain band to our west making steady progress our way. If you are in Dubuque, don't worry about it. Elsewhere, and particularly around Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, some rain is more likely than not this morning through at least early afternoon if not longer.

Plan on temperatures mainly in the 50s over rain-cooled areas, with lower to middle 60s for those who don't receive rainfall.

Tonight, areas of patchy fog may occur as the air goes calm late.

Tomorrow, plan on a decent day overall with lower to middle 70s common.

By Thursday and Friday, a warm front will be parked across the Midwest, which tends to lead to stormy nights, but mostly dry days. You may be reaching for the A/C for the first time this season on Thursday afternoon as highs climb to the 80s with dew points in the 60s.