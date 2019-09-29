Showers likely today

Watch for some showers and possibly a thunderstorm today. The rain to our southwest will expand in coverage this morning and slowly move our way, lasting through mid-late afternoon.

Rain amounts may be over a half-inch in any areas that receive some decent downpours.

Due to excessive clouds and the rain chance, our highs will likely stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Plan on mainly quiet conditions tonight, with a warm and breezy day on the way tomorrow.

Our next rain chance comes in on Tuesday and Wednesday with a risk of heavy rainfall in the area.

Look for much cooler weather conditions to build in later this week with highs confined to the 50s.