Showers likely overnight

Scattered showers have started to move through the northern portions of Eastern Iowa this afternoon. Showers will become more likely throughout the evening hours and overnight tonight. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s tonight.

Photo: Pixabay

Scattered rain will continue throughout the morning hours Sunday, then we should see some clearing. Clouds looks to hang on into the afternoon, with a few lingering showers. Temperatures will be cool, only in the mid to upper 60s. It will be breezy a times with winds coming from the east at 10-20mph.

An unsettled weather pattern for the week with multiple rain chances and temperatures rising into the 80s.