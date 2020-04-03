Showers likely along with falling temperatures

Our cold front is here and it's already generating some showers. Plan on those to increase in coverage this morning and push across the area through the rest of the day.

Temperatures are already falling over our far western counties and that trend should continue. Our temperatures by this afternoon will likely be in the 35-40 range. Expect around a quarter inch of cold rain with this system.

Looking ahead to the weekend, while cool, tomorrow looks great with highs into the low-mid 50s. On Sunday, we'll push 60.

Early next week, plan on a little more warmth and humidity which may lead to some scattered storms.

