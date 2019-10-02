CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Showers come to an end tonight. Cooler and drier air moves south from Canada as the storm continues to pull to the east and south. Highs fall into the 50s for highs on Thursday with strong northwest winds. As the sky clears on Friday morning lows dip into the 30s giving us a true fall feel. Friday looks dry through Friday Night Lights but rain moves in on Saturday. Have a great night!
Showers end as an October chill moves in
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Wed 5:34 PM, Oct 02, 2019