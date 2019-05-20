CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- As high pressure moves east more moisture heads in. Scattered showers develop tonight with more widespread and potentially heavier rains possible Tuesday evening. Gusty wind will be from the east keeping temperatures in the 50s for afternoon highs. Wednesday looks like the best day this week with sunshine and highs into the mid to upper 70s. Memorial Day weekend shows chances for showers and storms so plan appropriately. Have a great night!
Showers develop
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 5:43 PM, May 20, 2019
