Showers continue today, mainly dry tomorrow

Scattered showers continue the rest of the day. Places south of I-80 will most likely receive the highest rainfall totals, where places in northwest Iowa will most likely stay dry. Highs today will be in the low 70s. If you aren't seeing any rain, expect cloudy skies.

Photo: Pixabay

Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 50s. Showers are possible early on, with clearing throughout the night. As you wake up tomorrow morning, some areas could see some patchy fog. Tomorrow highs will be in the mid-70s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Going into Friday, a very unsettled weather pattern moves into Eastern Iowa. Heavy rain and storms look likely Friday through Sunday. Some areas could pick up several inches of rain through the weekend. Some storms could become severe as well.