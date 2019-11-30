Showers continue to be likely through the day

Cloudy skies and the pretty good chance for rain showers will dominate today's forecast once again. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times but overall totals should be less than what most saw on Friday. Temperatures continue to warm slowly into the 40s for most, though colder air hangs around in the far north. Cold air stars to wrap into the back side of the storm system that's been affecting us, leading to a mix of rain and snow possible for the start of Sunday. That eventually changes to just snow showers, which could lead to some minor accumulation on grassy surfaces. Temperatures turn cooler, though close to normal in the mid 30s for Sunday and Monday, before heading back for the 40s for midweek. No precipitation chances exist at this time beyond this weekend.

