Showers arrive this afternoon, very strong wind tonight into Wednesday

Our attention for today and tomorrow is focused on the incoming system from the southwest.

For our local area, this is a rain and high wind event. Look for the rain to start this afternoon with wind steadily increasing from the northeast. Rain will continue tonight with a quarter to half inch likely in all areas.

The wind will be ramping up as the night goes on as well, with gusts to 50mph possible by sunrise tomorrow. A few snow showers may be squeezed out in the morning, though the main impact will be very gusty northwest winds which may gust over 50mph. Tree and power line damage is possible in this situation as the gusty wind continues through the afternoon!

Look for a quiet Thanksgiving Day with highs in the mid-upper 30s.