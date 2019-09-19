Showers and storms wind down Thursday afternoon

Showers and storms will gradually end early this afternoon. Until then, localized downpours will still be possible. After the rain ends, quite a bit of cloudiness will remain, keeping highs in the upper 70s to around 80. It'll still be very humid.

Only a handful of showers will last beyond early afternoon Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms are possible tonight and Friday, but those should be fairly few and far between. Otherwise, it'll be partly cloudy and humid again with highs in the middle 80s. Periods of rain become more likely again Friday night into Saturday, and locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Showers eventually leave on Sunday.

Highs should stay in the 70s this weekend, and stay there next week as more comfortable humidity settles in. There are a couple more shower and storm chances toward the middle of next week.