Showers and storms, some could be strong, on Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- More active weather has returned to the state.
Showers and storms once again develop tonight continuing on Thursday. A warm-cold front combination is set to move across the state triggering more rain. Spring storms can be strong and the possibility does exist for some severe weather on Thursday. The best chances will be in the afternoon and early evening with strong winds and isolated tornadoes possible.
Friday features some flurries and windy conditions as the winter feel returns to eastern Iowa.