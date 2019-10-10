Showers and storms likely today

Scattered showers and storms are likely today with most areas receiving around a half-inch of rain. Anyone who gets under a thunderstorm may get locally higher amounts upwards of one inch in a short time. Plan on highs mainly in the mid-upper 60s this afternoon.

Tonight, our cold front hits after midnight, sharply dropping our temperatures to the upper 30s to lower 40s by sunrise tomorrow.

Wind chills will likely stay in the 30s all day long and there may be some flurries that fall out of some of the thicker clouds. No accumulation is expected.

Look for the wind to stay strong right into Saturday morning and we still expect wind chills well down to the 20s at that time. Keep this is mind for any morning activities you have planned on Saturday!

At least the weekend stays dry, though, with a mix of sun and clouds likely.