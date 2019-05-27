Showers and storms likely through the day

An active couple of days are in store for eastern Iowa. Showers and storms increase this morning and continue into the afternoon hours. Some could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes all possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. More storms are possible later in the day on Tuesday, some of which could be severe again. Storm chances linger into Wednesday, with a couple of dry days toward the end of the week. Highs in the low to mid 70s will be common.