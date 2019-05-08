Showers and storms diminish

After a very rainy Wednesday, we are going to get a break. Drier weather is ahead not only for Thursday but through a majority of the weekend. Clouds persist on Thursday holding temperatures in the 40s and 50s for afternoon highs. Friday finds highs near 60 with the upper 60s ahead on Saturday. We have a slight chance for a shower Saturday night, which should remain very light. Mother’s day features dry weather, but cooler as highs stay near 60. Have a great night!