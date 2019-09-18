CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Showers and storms develop tonight as a storm system moves across the state. This complex will have the potential to produce heavy rains of greater than 1” in some locations. There is no appreciable change in the pattern through Saturday as warm and muggy air remains in place with additional shower and storm chances. More comfortable air arrives next week with seasonal 70s and 50s ahead. Have a great night!
Showers and storms bring heavy rain threat
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Wed 3:50 PM, Sep 18, 2019