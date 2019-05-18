Showers and storms, both early and later in the day

An active day of showers and thunderstorms is likely across eastern Iowa. Heavy rainfall and severe weather will both be a threat, with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall possible along with large hail and damaging winds. Showers remain on Sunday wtih cooler temperatures in the 60s. A dry day ahead for Monday, before the next storm system returns with the threat for strong storms and heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Intermittent shower and storm chances continue after for much of the rest of the week with warming temperatures.