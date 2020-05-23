Showers and storms at times, some of which could be strong

Warmer weather is working its way into the region, starting this weekend, but it comes with a risk for showers and storms.

That chance begins in the morning with a couple of arcs of showers and storms moving across the area as an area of low pressure spins its way through the state. An isolated severe storm isn’t out of the question closer to the Mississippi River by late morning or early afternoon, where large hail or an isolated tornado are possible. Temperatures on Saturday reach the low to mid 70s.

Expect slightly warmer conditions on Sunday but with more chances for showers and storms, a few of which could again be severe.

Storm chances linger through about mid-week before things eventually dry out. At this point, a major cool-down does not look likely through the 9-day forecast.