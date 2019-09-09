CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Storms, some strong, move through during the early evening with more scattered activity tonight. High wind gusts continue to be the primary evening threat, while heavy rains are possible overnight. Above normal temperatures and humidity levels are forecast to continue through Thursday. With a frontal boundary remaining in the area storms chances are also with us through this period. Friday looks better with drier and cooler conditions. Have a great night!
Strong storms possible
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 4:01 PM, Sep 09, 2019