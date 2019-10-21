Showers and Wind

Showers remain on the backside of an area of low pressure pushing through Wisconsin. The showers will not be as heavy as Sunday night and Monday, wrapping up Tuesday morning. Windy and chilly conditions remain in place for Tuesday. Wednesday a second cold front passes across the state bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air. Highs will fall to the 40s for Thursday and Friday with lows in the 20s and 30s. Have a great night!