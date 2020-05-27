Advertisement

Showers and Storms Through Thursday

(WSAZ)
By Meteorologist Joe Winters
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
Scattered showers and storms are possible tonight. A stalled pattern keeps a front in the region and the resulting storm chance. Thursday features a cold front moving southeast across the state. With its slow progression, a more widespread rain event is likely. With all the moisture in place, heavy rain of greater than one inch will be possible. As the front slides south cooler, drier and more comfortable air moves in for the end of the week and weekend. Have a good night.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday look spectacular weather-wise.

