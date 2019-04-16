Showers and Storms Late

Showers and storms reenter the weather picture tonight. Early and late day showers and storms are in the forecast on Wednesday. With mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be a bit cooler. 60s will be common across eastern Iowa. Strong to severe storms are possible late Wednesday. Strong wind and hail are the primary threat if any turn severe. Windy, cooler and showery conditions stay with us Thursday. Good Friday looks dry with milder weather ahead for Easter weekend. Have a great night!