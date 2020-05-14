CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Showers and storms move east and southeast tonight as a cold front slides through. Friday is shaping up to be a very pleasant day. Highs will be in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Another system approaches on Saturday. Expect clouds, showers, and storms to be scattered across the area to start the weekend. Sunday, behind this system, features strong northwest wind and cooler conditions. Have a great night and stay healthy!
After storms end we are in for a good Friday
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Thu 6:44 PM, May 14, 2020