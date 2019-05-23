Showers & storms return tonight

As a warm front lifts north tonight the chances for showers and storms increases. Friday morning continues to feature some rain. We will get a break into the afternoon when more storms develop. Some of the storms in the afternoon and evening on Friday could be severe with the primary threat of large hail and strong wind. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, it all depends on how warm we get. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the holiday weekend, so stay current on the latest forecast. Have a great night!