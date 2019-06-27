Shower and storm chances

Scattered showers and storm chance continues tonight through Friday. Timing with the storms is difficult given the current environment. Any storms that do develop have the possibility of heavy rain, gusty wind, and large hail. Our atmosphere is unstable. As you step outside you can feel it. With temperatures in the 80s to near 90 into the weekend and dew points in the 70s, we have to keep scattered thunderstorm chances in place. Have a great night.