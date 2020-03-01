Show You Care: Volunteers get books to readers who can’t get to the library

For many people, a quick trip to the library to pick up a new book is just an errand on a busy day, but for those who aren’t able to do that, the Friends of the Marion Public Library is bringing the books to them.

Volunteers Helen Hunter and Karen Horak take time to choose the perfect pairing for each patron, sharing the love of reading with everyone.

“It’s a lifelong habit that we certainly want to enhance people’s abilities to do that, so they aren’t limited by an inability to come to the library,” said Horak.

Friends Home Book Program volunteers send three books at a time in a postage-paid both ways envelope. Around 25 people receive books as often as they want.

“It’s like going shopping for someone else,” Hunter said.

Helping others get a chance to go somewhere else, through the pages of a book.

“I just think it’s important that books are available to everybody,” Hunter said.

The Friends of the Marion Library are looking for more people to sign up to receive books. To enroll in the Friends Home Book Program, click the link https://marionpubliclibrary.org/friends-home-book-program.