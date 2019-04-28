Show You Care Spotlight: Volunteers create fidget blankets

A group of sewers in eastern Iowa gather each Thursday to create special blankets for people struggling with dementia.

“You give them one of the blankets and put it on their lap. There is so much to play with so they're not focused on their IV or boredom,” Program Manager of Volunteer Services at Unity Point Health- St. Luke’s Hospital Angela Berns said.

Volunteers started making fidget blankets last fall after an idea from hospice workers. And word quickly spread.

“Thinking it would be great for people in the later stages. During process but then the units heard about it."

Staff decided the blankets are also a good tool for people with dementia. It's used as a distraction. It also jogs their memories.

A group of volunteers work for at least five hours a week to make the blankets. And they can't keep up, nurses even see the positive effects.

"It's not uncommon to see an older patient next to a nurses station and now we see them on their lap and much happier."

Unity Point says it’s also looking for more volunteer sewers. People can also drop off donations at the volunteer center in Cedar Rapids.