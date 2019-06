A Cedar Rapids man spent his life giving back to others.

Keith Westercamp started an appraisal company and served on the school board for 20 years.

Even after his death, the family is learning more about their dad's volunteer work.

That reason, in part, is why he is one of this year's Freedom Festival Heroes.

Westercamp will be honored during the Tribute to Heroes dinner during the Freedom Festival on June 20th.

His son will accept the award on his behalf.