Show You Care Spotlight: Iowa volunteer drives cancer patients to appointments

For about the last three years, Ruth Van Tol has been volunteering to take cancer patients in eastern Iowa to their treatments.

"When I retired I knew I wanted to do some sort of volunteer work," she said.

She found the American Cancer Society's Road to Recovery program. She's one of 25 volunteers who are part of the program in eastern Iowa.

"It provides the opportunity to get patients two and from their appointments," she said.

It's a big help for patients like Harvey Logan, who does not have a way to get to his treatments for prostate cancer.

His treatments started in May.

"I go every day, Monday through Friday at 2:30 p.m.," he said.

His last treatment is on Tuesday. Through his journey, he's relied on volunteers like Ruth to get to his appointments every single day.

For Ruth, it's a journey that hits close to home.

"I'm a cancer survivor myself. It gets to be a long schedule and stuff when you've got to be at doctor's appointments, probably six weeks Monday through Friday.

Whether it's a short ride or a long drive, Ruth is there to help give a bit of encouragement along the way.

"Showing that you care and that you can help others is a good feeling," she said.

