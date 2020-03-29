Show You Care Spotlight: HACAP's Mobile Food Pantry

On any given week, there's a line of people at HACAP's mobile food pantry waiting to receive a box of food. The supplies are meant to help those in need so they can cook meals for the week.

The Hawkeye Area Community Action Program serves several counties in eastern Iowa. And it’s rapidly going through its resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We would normally spend $70,000 over the course of six months and we just spent that in 10 days,” Kim Guardado said.

HACAP typically provides about 4,000 of these food boxes a year and the agency is well on track to beat that number this year. So it's thankful for the community support to boost this program.

Recently, Alliant Energy donated $10,000 for the program.

"Helping families, especially with food, is one of our focus areas of our foundation and Alliant giving,” Senior Community Affairs Program Manger Leah Rodenberg said. “People have their families at home now, they may have lost their jobs, they are looking for additional support and they do really need the services of HACAP and other food banks across the state."

The donation will help provide more food to families. HACAP is also looking to add new items to the boxes.

"We are hoping people try new recipes and this is an opportunity to try new foods,” Guardado said.