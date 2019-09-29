Show You Care Spotlight: Amanda Pins

Amanda Pins describes one of the first signs of her mother's memory issues.

“She kept calling me back to back and forgetting the conversation we just had and she was just 54," Pins said.

Together, they sought treatment. Although doctors didn't think it was Alzheimer’s Disease. At least, not at first.

"The family doctor said it was menopause and my daughter had just been born with a heart defect so life was a bit crazy,” Pins said. “I thought 'high stress' and that what it was it."

The issues kept persisting. Finally, in her late 50s, she received an official diagnosis.

“She had the unfortunate issue of having seizures,” Pins said. “So many people with early-onset Alzheimer’s also have seizures too. Those robbed her of being able to walk, talk, feed herself for the last three and half years of her life."

She died a few years later, known as "Grandma Dude."

“So had three little girls and every single day we visited, brushed her teeth helped get her situated," Pins said.

Pins' children know the impacts that Alzheimer's can have to a family. In their own way, they search for a cure.

"We were actually talking about cancer and chemo and I had to explain to my eight-year-old what chemo was," Pins said. "She said that's not fair that they have a cure for cancer but not for Alzheimer's."

That's why together, as a family, they walk for Alzheimer's.

Pins is the chair of the walk in Cedar Rapids, held this weekend. There, families could connect and learn of resources available for those struggling with Alzheimer's or dementia. Like the work Pins does at Mercy Medical Center.

"At Mercy, our goal is to push people and have people make the most of their journey and see what abilities are still there," Pins said.

Pins started as the nurse clinician at the Memory Care Center in Cedar Rapids after her mom’s death.

"Doing my work in the mercy medical clinic is just so profound," Pins said.