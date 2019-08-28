Show You Care: Man logs over 1,000 volunteer hours at animal shelter

The Cedar Valley Humane Society in Cedar Rapids relies on volunteers to care for all of their animals.

"Honestly, I don't think we could function without our volunteers because they do so much and they do it behind the scenes," said Jennifer Lane of the Cedar Valley Humane Society.

Bill Watts is one of those volunteers. For more than three years Watts logged at least 1,100 volunteer hours at the shelter.

"Bill does so much – I feel like he's one of our unsung heroes because he's here early, he's here late. He's at events with them so he can promote them so they can find better homes,” said Lane.

Around three days a week barking dogs anxiously await Watts’ arrival. His hard work starts before the shelter even opens.

"What I typically do is come in and get the dogs out,” said Watts.

He's responsible for 19 kennels in the shelter. Every morning each kennel needs cleaned. He has to scoop-up form the overnight, empty and clean food and water bowls and sanitize floors.

Including scooping-up…

"Once I finish scrubbing, then I go back and rinse everything and then I start the drying process,” said Watts.

Watts said even though he has his routine down after doing it so many times, some dogs don’t always cooperate.

"Sometimes some dogs are challenges but that's okay,” he said.

One dog stands out to him in particular.

"It was a great big bulldog, I mean it was a big dog. Raffy was his name," said Watts. "I would get him and lead him to that crate. And he would look at that crate and it was like I'm not going in there and he would do a spread eagle on the floor. And I would have to have someone come and help me lift him and push him into the crate."

Those who work at the shelter said Watts has a special touch when it comes to the dogs.

"It's really cool to see how they interact with Bill, because some of the animals could be a little bit anxious…. But it's almost like he has this calming effect on them – they just seem calm and they seem happy,” said Lane.

Now four years into retirement, Watts said he has no plans of stopping his volunteer work.

"Well, as long as I'm able, I've been here three and a half years now and I've enjoyed it and I plan to continue as long as I can," said Watts.

The Cedar Valley Human Society said they offer volunteer opportunities for people of all ages.