Shots fired on the rise in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids on pace to surpass yearly average

Police in both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City say the number of shots fired calls is going up compared to years past- and in Iowa City, they have already surpassed the total number of those calls from all of last year.

A Cedar Rapids police officer unrolls police crime tape on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in response to a shots fired call. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

It has led leaders with those police departments to plead for neighbors to help, but they say the most frustrating part of these investigations- they are not getting enough tips from community members.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman made it clear after another shots fired call early Wednesday morning, there is cause for concern.

"I am at a loss how we arrived at this point, where there is such a blatant lack of respect, a lack of regard, for the sanctity of life," Jerman said.

Wednesday's shooting on the Northwest side of Cedar Rapids marked the 46 shots fired call this year in the city. With still eight full months to go, it marks almost at half of the yearly average already of 102 (since 2016). But Jerman admits, it can get even more frustrating when people are not helping or cooperating.

"We're not getting the cooperation from individuals that have information, both juvenile, and adults," Jerman said.

But the Cedar Rapids Police Department is not alone in their struggle to get help from neighbors. Sgt. Derek Frank with the Iowa City Police Department said they are seeing the same issue.

"It's frustrating," Frank said. "And it's alarming. And I guess the big takeaway or the big thing that we want to get out there for everybody, is that we want the public's help to help us solve these."

In all of 2019, Iowa City had 13 shots fired calls. So far in 2020, police have responded to 16, easily surpassing last year's total.

"I know a lot of people are fearful in situations like this for their own safety and their family's safety," Frank said, explaining why they offer anonymity and rewards working with the Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest.

So often times police are left to piece together crimes, without all of the pieces- and they both say the solution is for people who see something, to say something.

"We can solve crimes that happen, and then if we can start to get that trust built, they can rely on us ahead of time and provide information to us ahead of time, we would like to be able to prevent that," Frank said.

"These individuals have information that can aid the police in identifying the individuals and bringing them to justice," Jerman said. "The victims deserve this, this community deserves this."

Anyone with information related to shots fired in Cedar Rapids can call Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491 or the Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-Crime (1-800-272-7463).

Anyone with information related to shots fired in Iowa City can call the Iowa City Police Department at (319) 356-5276 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 358-8477.