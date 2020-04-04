Shots fired on southwest side of Cedar Rapids, teenager shows up wounded later

A report of shots being fired on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was followed up by an injured person arriving at a local hospital a short time later, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:48 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, Cedar Rapids Police officers were sent to a report of gunshots in the 2200 block of C Street SW. After an investigation, officers found shell casings and some property damage.

Not long after this report, officers were told of a 15-year-old teenager that had arrived at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made, nor have any suspects been named.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.