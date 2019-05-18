Shots fired on north side of Dubuque, one man arrested

One man was arrested late Friday night after police received multiple reports of shots being fired on the north side of Dubuque, authorities said Saturday.

Norris Wade Culver, 33, of Dubuque, was arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony, and possession of a firearm as a felon, a class D felony. He was also charged with public intoxication and interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanors.

Dubuque Police officers responded to calls of shots fired in the area of 818 Rhomberg Avenue at around 11:00 p.m. on May 17. They found spent shell casings and bullet holes in the front of the residence at that address.

Officers were able to identify Culver as a suspect from witness interviews and surveillance from a nearby traffic camera which showed him crossing Rhomberg Avenue and allegedly firing a gun in the direction of the residence.

Officers located Culver at around 11:17 p.m. when he exited 821 Rhomberg Avenue. Afterward, a search warrant was executed for that location, which resulted in officers finding a .45 caliber handgun that matched the shell casings found earlier.

Culver is being held at the Dubuque County Jail. He could face up to 15 years in jail for the felony charges combined, plus fines, if convicted.