Two hurt in shooting at southwest Cedar Rapids business; police looking for suspect

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said two people were hurt in a shooting at a business on the city's southwest side Thursday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., police responded to Associated Materials at 3801 Beverly Road SW.

Police said a suspect went into the business and shot two victims before leaving the property. The suspect is still at large.

The public is asked to avoid the area since this is an active situation.

The two victims have what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said this does not appear to be random and is believed to be a workplace violence incident.

The suspect is believed to be known to police, officials said.