Shots fired incident leads to arrest of man wanted on warrants

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man on several charges, who was also wanted on two warrants, after a shots fired incident.

Deputies responded to the 9700 block of Military Road just after midnight on Wednesday morning for a report of several shots fired. That's southwest of Key West, and has homes lining both sides of the road.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a pickup leaving the area. Deputies also found seven spent shell casings.

Using traffic cameras, deputies were able to follow the suspect vehicle to the area of 3rd and Main Streets in Dubuque. When deputies arrived to that location, they found the vehicle.

Deputies determined 33 year old Tobias C. Sarazin as a suspect, and determined he had two outstanding warrants. They also found a handgun and spent shell casing matching those from the scene on Military Road.

Deputies arrested Sarazin who faces charges of public intoxication, possessing drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, control of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm.