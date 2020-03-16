Shots fired calls in Iowa City on pace to easily surpass all of 2019

Police in Iowa City say over the past three months, there are many shots fired calls compared to this point in 2019.

The Iowa City Police Department badge on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Iowa City Police report eight shots fired calls so far this year. The most recent shots fired call came last week, with no arrests announced as of yet. Last year at this point, there were no shots fired calls.

"The first ones last year came at... I think it was the 21st of March, at the end of March," Sgt. Derek Frank, with the Iowa City Police Department, said. "So we're getting close. But to today's date last year, we had zero. And we currently have eight."

Despite police responding to the calls, many of those cases are still open and unsolved as they look to find potential shooters.

"There's a lot that we just don't know, unfortunately," Frank said.

Frank said while people call 9-1-1, that does not need to be the last time people talk with police. Frank is encouraging a more interactive involvement from the people of Iowa City.

"And sometimes that's a problem as well when all we have are the phone calls and then we don't have anybody that steps forward with information," Frank said. "I'm sure there are people out there with information, and we urge them to get that to us, but sometimes that's limited, unfortunately."

Frank said while the city's been fortunate there have not been more injuries or deaths from the shots fired incidents so far this year, the calls are still serious. And he hopes with more involvement from the community, they can potentially slow the trend.

"We just don't have enough to have our eyes in every part of town at all times," Frank said. "So if there are people out there that know a little bit of information or could possibly have some information, we want them to share that with us, in hopes that we can figure this out."

People with information are encouraged to call the Iowa City Police Department at (319) 356-5276 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 358-8477.