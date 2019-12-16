Shot fired in Springville home, law enforcement still seeking suspect

Law enforcement in Linn County is investigating after a man entered a residence and fired a gun on Monday.

At around 3:30 p.m., Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to a report of shots being fired at 157 N 5th Street in Springville. According to the report, a man had entered a home and allegedly fired a shot.

Deputies discovered one shell casing in the home. No injuries were reported.

The man reportedly left the area in a silver sedan. Law enforcement officials believe that this was not a random incident and see no threat to the general public.

An investigation into the matter is underway.